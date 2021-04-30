Watch
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, has died in California. She was 102.

A spokeswoman says Douglas died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills. No cause of death was given.

Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood legend who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, died last year at 103.

He married Anne Buydens in 1954 after they met in Paris while he was filming “Act of Love” and she was doing publicity.

In 2017, the couple published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”

