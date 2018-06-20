AMC Theatres announces $20-per-month movie ticket subscription plan

AMC Theatres is launching a new movie ticket subscription service that is expected to compete with MoviePass.

The AMC Stubs A-List is a new tier added to AMC’s current Stubs rewards program that lets moviegoers watch up to three movies per week for just $19.95 (plus tax) per month. Under the guidelines, users can conceivably take in a triple feature in one day if they wanted to.

Under the Stubs A-List, guests can watch any available showtime at any U.S. AMC location. All premium formats -- IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D and others -- are included in the program.

Subscribers to the Stubs A-List will also receive all benefits of the AMC Stubs Premiere rewards program, which includes free popcorn and soda upgrades, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concessions, and no online ticketing fees. The $15 annual Stubs Premiere fee is also waived for Stubs A-List members.

According to AMC, Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

In comparison, the ticket subscription plan offered by MoviePass has a $9.95 monthly fee for unlimited movies during a month. However, users are limited to viewing a movie once under their account.

AMC Stubs A-List begins online enrollment on June 26, and subscribers can begin using the program benefits immediately.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said AMC Theatres CEO and President Adam Aron.

More information (and all of the fine print, including exclusions) can be found at amctheatres.com/amcstubs/alist.