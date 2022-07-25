Adele announces rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Adele is ready to head to Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Monday her rescheduled dates for her residency.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she said. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

In January, Adele postponed her residency at Caesars Palace, "Weekends with Adele," days before it began due to delivery delays and COVID-19.

"Half my crew and team are ill with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show," Adele said at the time.

The new shows begin on Nov. 18 and run to March 23.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!" Adele said on Twitter. "Now I know for some of you, it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that."

Adele added that she had added eight new performances in addition to the 24 rescheduled shows.