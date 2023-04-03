This easy Kool-Aid Pie recipe makes a pretty and delicious Easter dessert

As you put together your Easter holiday meal menu, you probably have a favorite ham recipe and, of course, lots of ideas for using up those leftover decorated eggs. At the end of the meal, though, you’ll want to serve up a dessert decked out in lovely Easter/spring colors.

If the thought of spending a lot more time in the kitchen for a special dessert doesn’t sound appetizing, then you’ll love this idea for a no-bake Kool-Aid Pie that you can whip up in no time!

Lisa, the creator of Incredible Recipes, recently shared one of her favorite Easter desserts on both her website and her Facebook page.

“The Easter Kool-Aid Pie is super sweet and slightly sour,” she wrote on the recipe post. “Its unique taste makes it a coveted treat for all occasions, including Easter.”

What makes this dessert perfect for Easter are the layers of pretty pastel colors stacked on top of one another for a picture-perfect pie. Check it out:

The other thing we love about this recipe is that it requires only five ingredients. To make this no-bake Kool-Aid pie, you’ll need graham crackers, unsalted butter, whipped cream (Cool Whip is perfect, according to the author), sweetened condensed milk and small packets of Kool-Aid mix (0.23 ounces).

The recipe creator recommends using a springform pan to make this pie. A springform pan, typically used for baking cheesecakes, help the dessert keep its shape while it’s freezing up. Then, you can remove the sides for easy serving.

The entire pie takes only 20 minutes to put together. If you want to cut back on some prep time, though, consider picking up a pre-made crust. You can choose from a graham cracker crust, chocolate cookie, or whatever you like in the baking section of your local grocery store. Basically, you mix your ingredients, add them in layers, and freeze.

You will need to let your beautiful pie chill for at least three hours to allow the filling to set. And, if you want to make the Kool-Aid pie ahead of time, you can freeze it! Just take it out and let it thaw before serving. It’ll look great on the table among those Easter eggs you decorated.

For additional tips and advice on how to get this dessert looking perfect, click here to see the recipe.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.