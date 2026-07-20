E-bike rider seriously injured after being hit by car at Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An e-bike rider was seriously injured after being hit by a car Sunday evening at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD said the vehicle was turning east onto Cheyenne from northbound Pecos when it struck a man riding an e-bike in the crosswalk.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was suspected to be impaired and arrested.

Pecos is closed at Cheyenne and the eastbound lanes on Cheyenne are also closed, according to the RTC.

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.