Dunkin’s new summer menu has a salted caramel cold brew

Summer is officially here and that means Dunkin’ has launched a new menu. It includes the return of a drink and doughnut, plus new food items.

Kicking off the menu is the return of Dunkin’s Salted Caramel Cold Brew, which sold out when it first launched in spring 2022. The drink is what Dunkin’ describes as a “slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew” with a “sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor.” The drink is then topped with salted caramel cold foam and a burnt sugar topping.

Dunkin’ has also brought back the Caramel Chocoholic Donut, which sounds like it would pair quite well with the Salted Caramel Cold Brew.

Dunkin’ says the chocolate glazed doughnut was a crowd-pleaser when it debuted in 2018 and again when it returned in 2019, but it has not been on the menu since. The doughnut features caramel icing and chocolate curls.

New to the menu are two handheld wraps, one for breakfast and one for lunch or dinner — or a snack when you need some energy during a long day in the summer sun.

The Chorizo & Egg Wrap combines chorizo and scrambled eggs with vegetables, black beans and a mildly spiced cheese sauce, all in a red pepper wrap. The Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap has chicken, roasted peppers and cheese.

Dunkin’ Rewards members will also find some deals to go along with the summer menu from July 1-31, including a free medium cold brew (which includes the Salted Caramel Cold Brew) with any purchase.

Other deals include a Dunkin’ Wrap for $2 with any drink purchase, a $2 medium iced coffee and a $3 medium hot or iced signature latte. Rewards members will also find some exclusive beverages like the Toffee Nut Iced Coffee or the Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee.

Time to head to Dunkin’ to try the new and returning items on their summer menu!

