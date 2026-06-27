Driver charged in crash that hospitalized 5 was racing motorcycle before collision, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 is unveiling new details in a northeast valley crash over the weekend that hospitalized five people.

The crash happened Saturday around 1:22 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road.

According to police, 24-year-old Raudel Luna, who was driving an Infiniti, was traveling west on Lake Mead Boulevard at an "extremely high rate of speed" while approaching Walnut Road. Investigators said he was "engaged in an unauthorized contest of speed with an unidentified sports motorcycle."

LVMPD Police say this photo, included in an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, shows two drivers racing prior to a collision at Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Police said a 74-year-old man who was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard began making a left turn on a flashing yellow onto Walnut Road when he was struck by Luna's vehicle.

The 74-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and his 71-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

LVMPD This photo, included in an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, shows the damage to a Nissan Pathfinder involved in a collision at Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Luna, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, and his 4-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another passenger in his vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, police said.

According to LVMPD, Luna was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for reckless driving and child abuse charges. Police said he did not show signs of impairment, but an arrest report reveals he did not have a license at the time of the crash and had prior reckless driving and no driver's license charges from 2020.

Police said debris from the collision struck a nearby car in a parking lot, but the vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured.

LVMPD Photos included in an arrest report show the damage to an Infiniti sedan involved in a high-speed collision at Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

According to the arrest report, the crash was caught on an uninvolved driver's dashcam.

"As the Nissan was more than 50 percent through the turn, the Infiniti and the sports motorcycle appear, side by side, traveling at a high rate of speed, when the Infiniti collides into the Nissan," investigators said was seen on the dashcam video.

"At first sight of the collision scene, it was as if a bomb had exploded," investigators noted in an arrest report, describing the scene as having debris scattered throughout the roadway.

LVMPD Photos included in an arrest report show the damage to an Infiniti sedan involved in a high-speed collision at Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

"This collision involved so much kinetic energy that the Infinity absorbed the Nissan's momentum, redirecting it approximately 78 feet to the northwest," the arrest report states.

Investigators said Luna's vehicle knocked down and sheared off a metal pedestrian traffic signal and "significantly damaged" a large store sign located on Lake Mead Boulevard.

Luna's exact speed has not yet been determined, but is expected to be at a later date, according to the arrest report.

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