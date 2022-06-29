DQ Has A New Blizzard That Drumstick Fans Are Going To Love

Dairy Queen is kicking off summer with a Blizzard treat pairing made for fans of Drumstick ice cream cones.

If you’ve never had a Drumstick, you’re missing out. The waffle cones have a chunk of chocolate on the bottom and are then filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce and peanuts. So, of course, the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard blends Dairy Queen soft serve ice cream with chopped peanuts and choco-covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces.

The Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard was on the summer menu last year. This year, the treat will be served alongside a new Caramel Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard for those that enjoyed the Drumstick Blizzard but are also craving some swirls of rich and creamy caramel.

Dairy Queen

The new Drumstick Blizzards are only two flavors on Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzard Menu, which also includes the return of fan favorites and a handful of other new flavors.

Popular Blizzards like Girl Scout Thin Mints, Cotton Candy and Very Cherry Chip are back on the menu all summer, plus you’ll find new flavors including Caramel Fudge Cheesecake and Oreo Dirt Pie, which blends soft serve ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms and fudge crumble.

Dairy Queen

This summer, you may even be able to find ice cream at a place you wouldn’t expect — Krispy Kreme!

While it’s currently only at a handful of Krispy Kreme locations, the doughnut shop’s first-ever ice cream is created with the secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, which includes the iconic glaze flavor and real whole milk. The Original Glazed Soft Serve will be available in seven shake flavors, plus cones and cups.

The ice cream is currently being served in 10 cities across North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, but Krispy Kreme says it will be expanding to other locations throughout the summer.

Krispy Kreme

Even Oreo is celebrating summer with an ice cream-inspired flavor that tastes like Neapolitan ice cream in a waffle cone. Sandwiched between two cookies that taste like waffle cones, the new Neapolitan Oreo cookies have three creme layers matching the Neapolitan trio of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

The new flavor will hit the cookie aisle of stores nationwide in July, but because it is a limited edition, the cookies will only be around while supplies last.

Nabisco

What is your favorite summer treat?

