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Downtown parking garage reopens after police investigate 'suspicious item'

Parking garage closed
KTNV
The parking garage across the street from the Regional. Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas was shut down on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas confirmed to Channel 13.
Parking garage closed
Police activity near Regional Justice Center
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A downtown parking garage has reopened after police said earlier they were investigating a "suspicious" item found Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The parking garage on 3rd Street between Clark and Lewis, directly across the street from the Regional Justice Center, was closed during the investigation.

Police said just before 3 p.m. that LVMPD's investigation has concluded, but no further details were released.

[AT THE SCENE] City of Las Vegas parking garage shut down as police converge

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