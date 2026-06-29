Downtown parking garage reopens after police investigate 'suspicious item'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A downtown parking garage has reopened after police said earlier they were investigating a "suspicious" item found Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The parking garage on 3rd Street between Clark and Lewis, directly across the street from the Regional Justice Center, was closed during the investigation.

Police said just before 3 p.m. that LVMPD's investigation has concluded, but no further details were released.