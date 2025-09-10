Meal kits vs groceries vs dining out: Can meal kits really save you money?

Between work and kids, especially with school back in session, making time for a grocery store run can easily fall through the cracks -- but ordering takeout adds up quickly.

Luckily, there’s an in-between option that may be worth the money for families with busy fall schedules: meal kits.

Megan Hague, who likes to cook, enjoys shopping for fresh meats and vegetables at locally owned stores like ETC Market.

But even she admits that a meal kit or prepared meal from the grocery store can be a real time-saver.

"It's great when places have healthy options, nutrient-dense options that are take-and-bake," Hague said.

HelloFresh, Home Chef, and Blue Apron make up a small sample of meal delivery services that send ingredients and recipes right to your home — no grocery store required.

Meal kit companies typically have customers choose recipes from a rotating weekly menu. Then all the necessary components are sent to your home on a preselected day. And you only pay for the meals you select.

Sounds convenient, right?

A recent survey by CNET finds that most shoppers, however, haven't tried them, saying the cost is holding them back.

Watch as we compare meal kits to grocery shopping to takeout food:

Meal kits vs grocery shopping vs takeout

Why meal kits may be worth a second look

Surprisingly, though, meal kit costs haven't risen at the same rate as groceries, according to CNET.

To be clear, meal kits still cost more per serving than the grocery store, but costs are lower compared to when meal kits first launched.

CNET found a serving from:



Blue Apron was $11 per serving, compared to $9.75 at the grocery store for the same ingredients.

HelloFresh was $9 per serving, compared to $6.55 at the grocery store.

"Yes, it is cheaper to go to the grocery store to make that meal, but we also think about the time aspect of it," said Dashia Milden, CNET’s consumer insights editor.

"Going to the store, coming home, prepping those ingredients -- it really can start to take a toll and add up."

Meal kits save money compared to dining out

Milden says meal kits really save money compared to dining out.

"Just thinking about how much money you may spend a few times a week grabbing lunch out or even ordering lunch in," Milden said.

They also cut down on food waste by sending only necessary ingredients.

John Matarese Kroger's culinary team has developed 100 recipe for its meal kits product.

CNET found that adults spend nearly $3,000 per year on restaurants and takeout. They spend another $1,500 on groceries that get thrown away.

"It's really a little bit of doing your own math and thinking about what's best for your home and your wallet," Milden said.

Planning meals and shopping for food is arguably your cheapest option.

But if you regularly turn to takeout, or flush money down the drain by throwing groceries and leftovers away, give a meal kit a try, so you don’t waste your money.

______________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

__________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com