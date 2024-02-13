Donna Kelce's cookie recipe on mugs is helping pay school lunch debt

Donna Kelce’s chocolate chip cookies are becoming as iconic as Taylor Swift’s red lip. The proud mom of NFL players Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) has been spoiling her boys and their teammates with her cookies for years. And now, she’s letting a small Kansas City-area business print her family recipe for a great cause.

It all started when Kelce saw a funny mug with her name on it. The mug said, “It’s Mama Kelce’s world and we’re all just living in it.”

Of course, Mama Kelce found this hilarious and bought 20 mugs to share with her family and friends.

The mug was made by Annie Stowe, the owner of Annie’s Barn, a small business Stowe runs out of her basement in Overland Park, Kansas. The company sells funny products like T-shirts, coasters, ornaments and more. When Stowe received a Venmo from Mama Kelce herself, she had an idea.

“After Donna Venmo’d me, I sent a thank you and asked her if I could put her cookie recipe on a mug and donate $5 per mug sold to pay off elementary school lunch debt — and she said yes,” Stowe told People magazine.

Student lunch debt in Kansas rose to over $23 million in 2022. In some districts, children with unpaid lunch debts are not permitted to participate in after-school activities. They may also be denied lunch, and instead get only a package of crackers or a granola bar to fuel them for the rest of the day.

Thankfully, Kelce agreed to Stowe’s proposal, and Stowe quickly got to work creating the special mug. It features an iPhone Memoji image of Kelce posing with her hands forming a heart, a nod to Swift’s signature hand gesture, beside her signature cookie recipe.

The Mama Kelce’s Cookies mug costs $19.99 on the Annie’s Barn website. For each purchase, Annie’s Barn donates $5 to the “Out of the Red Friday” initiative in an effort to pay off school lunch debt.

Annie’s Barn has already raisedthousands of dollars to pay off school lunch costs for local schoolchildren.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com