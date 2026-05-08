Donkey King | 5/8/26

Donkey King is the joyful, irresistible new weekly docu-series spotlighting Ron King and his crew of compassionate caretakers who rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home donkeys in need. The series invites viewers inside the real-life Oscar’s Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary, a 75-acre nonprofit rescue in Mendocino County, California, where more than 440 donkeys have been saved.

Ron King shares with us what it's been like to be part of this journey as Donkey King is as much about people as it is about animals, spotlighting the life-changing impact of kindness, purpose, and community. From dramatic rescues to laugh-out-loud moments, the series delivers feel-good storytelling with heart, humor, and hope.

