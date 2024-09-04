'If You Give a Child a Book' blitz day is in full swing! Here's how you can get involved

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is the day! Our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" blitz day is in full swing!

Locals in our community are raising money to help build a successful future for our students in the valley.

The more money we raise here in the valley, the more books that will get to stay in the valley. All of it will go to our kids in the community and help change lives.

Visit KTNV.com/giveabook for more information.

What does your donation go to?

It goes to the kiddos! Specifically, their education by providing them with books to build up their home libraries. Every $6 buys one book.

Channel 13's Justin Hinton is joining in on the blitz today at Matt Kelly Elementary school, were — as of this morning alone — valley residents have raised around $3,250, and that number is only expected to rise!

Join us throughout the day for more updates and ways for you to get involved!

Every donation received today will be matched by the Scripps Howard Fund up to $175,000.