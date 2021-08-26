13 Action News hosting 'If You Give A Child A Book' drive text-a-thon

Nevadans helping Nevadans one page at a time.

One of the biggest keys to helping our community is one of the easiest: simply putting a book in a child’s hands.

And now it’s never been easier.

13 Action News is holding an ALL DAY text-a-thon, yes TEXT-a-thon, for the Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” drive.

Scripps is KTNV’s parent company.

The money raised stays here in Southern Nevada and by the magic or corporate matches... your donations snowball in value!

So be sure to tune in on Aug. 31 and be prepared to text KTNV to 345-345.