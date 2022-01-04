David Lee Roth's slate of House of Blues Las Vegas shows now canceled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All of Van Halen front man David Lee Roth's planned shows at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay have been canceled, a public relations representative confirmed to 13 Action News on Monday.

Previously, Roth's sold-out New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Scheduled shows on Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22 have now been canceled.

In a previous statement, venue organizers said the cancellations were made "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows." The full statement is as follows:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

Roth's brief Mandalay Bay residency promised "a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including 'Jump,' 'Panama,' and 'California Girls...'" Attendees would have been required to confirm they had tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event or been fully vaccinated, according to Live Nation.

Nevada has seen an "alarming" surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak stated on Monday. Thursday, Southern Nevada set a new record for daily COVID-19 infections, recording the highest single daily case count since the pandemic started in January of 2020.