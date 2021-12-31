David Lee Roth's New Year's Eve show planned for House of Blues canceled due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — David Lee Roth's shows at House of Blues this weekend have been canceled according to a press release sent to 13 Action News.

The statement sent on behalf of the venue stated:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

