Watch
Local News

Actions

David Lee Roth's New Year's Eve show planned for House of Blues canceled due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - David Lee Roth presents the award for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Roth turns 67 on Oct. 10. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
David Lee Roth
Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 21:02:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — David Lee Roth's shows at House of Blues this weekend have been canceled according to a press release sent to 13 Action News.

The statement sent on behalf of the venue stated:
“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH