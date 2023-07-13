Cottage cheese cookie dough is an easy, protein-packed treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bored of black bean brownies? Then you have to try the newest healthier sweet treat that is taking over TikTok.

Cottage cheese cookie dough gives you creamy, chewy cookie dough without any of the guilt. And, best of all, this cookie dough is made for a swift “sugar” fix, not for actual baking. Yes, this cookie dough was meant to be enjoyed in its dough form, which means you don’t need to turn on your oven to enjoy it.

Jake Cohen, recipe developer and New York Times bestselling author of “Jew-Ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch,” is the genius behind this recipe. In a joking admission on his TikTok post that attracted 4.9 million views, he confesses that he is “unwell” but that he created this recipe to satisfy his sugar cravings and help him get “swole” all at once.

After his Cottage Cheese Cookie Dough recipe went viral, “Good Morning America” spoke to the content creator about his strangely delicious dish. In the interview, Cohen stresses that you shouldn’t be fooled by the name — and don’t actually try to bake it.

“It’s not cookie dough,” Cohen told GMA. “But as someone constantly trying to get more protein, it’s the perfect sweet snack to scratch that itch.”

@jakecohen COTTAGE CHEESE EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH. I’m unwell, I know, but I need a steady stream of sweets throughout the day and lots of protein so I’m actually vvvvvvvv into a few spoons of this magic whenever my sweet tooth is acting up!! Very easy! Don’t try to bake it! Hope y’all are getting swole!!!! Cottage Cheese Edible Cookie Dough 1 pound low-fat cottage cheese 1/4 cup maple syrup 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups almond flour 1/2 cup vanilla protein powder 1 cup dark chocolate chips In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla, then purée until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the almond flour and protein powder until well incorporated, then fold in the chocolate chips. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. â¬ original sound – Jake Cohen

If you don’t need to add more protein to your diet, you’re welcome to skip the protein powder. Cottage cheese already packs quite a powerful protein punch, with around 25 grams of protein per cup.

You can also add nuts for crunch and extra protein or mix in unsweetened coconut flakes, since coconut can help your body regulate blood sugar. Plus, it’s just yummy.

If you want a proper dessert that you can bake and serve guests, don’t miss out on Jake Cohen’s recipe for Apples and Honey Upside Down Cake. He recently made this rich and comforting dessert on The Drew Barrymore Show, and it’s a lovely way to enjoy two of Mother Nature’s sweetest gifts, apples and honey — especially if you celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Cohen’s upcoming cookbook “I Could Nosh: Classic Jew-Ish Recipes Revamped for Every Day” is available for preorder now. It will be out on Sept. 12.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.