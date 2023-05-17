Communications director for Rep. George Santos resigns

Naysa Woomer, the communications director for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), has resigned, Scripps News has learned.

The departure of Woomer, a prominent Republican communications adviser, is the latest in a string of bad news for Santos, who was indicted on 13 counts, including fraud and money laundering, last week by Department of Justice officials.

Woomer previously worked for GOP Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Reps. Ryan Costello, Thomas Massie, and Tim Huelskamp.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer said in her resignation email.

Woomer said of the departure — appearing to direct the comment toward Santos — "Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given."

Santos was handed a 13-count federal indictment after weeks of accusations and surfacing of reports about wrongdoing in his past.

The House on Wednesday voted largely along party lines, 221-204, to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee.

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia tweeted a screenshot of a floor vote on Wednesday writing, "Every House Republican stands with George Santos," after a floor vote showed that GOP lawmakers were in favor of blocking a measure to vote to expel Santos from Congress.

But not all Republicans support Santos. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) said, after voting, "While I would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist, Congressman D’Esposito has spearheaded the next best option: To refer this matter to the Ethics Committee where we expect a result within 60 days and for the terrible liar to be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess."

Meanwhile, Democrats appeared to largely vote in protest after their vote to remove Santos rather than refer him to a committee was quashed.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old lawmaker was released on a $500,000 bond after he faced a judge in a New York federal court. He was accused of having supporters donate to a company under false pretenses. The indictment also alleged that he received unemployment compensation while he was employed with an investment firm that was shuttered by the government and accused of being a Ponzi scheme.

In February, Scripps News reported on Santos as he began his first weeks in office. He was already facing intense scrutiny, garnering national attention.

