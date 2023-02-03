Iconic ‘Clueless’ heroine Cher is back in a Super Bowl ad starring Alicia Silverstone

The sight of Cher Horowitz in a Super Bowl ad might have you saying: “Is this like a Noxzema commercial or what?”

But it’s actually a commercial for the cashback website Rakuten. A 15-second teaser for the upcoming Super Bowl commercial released on Feb. 2 showed Alicia Silverstone slipping back into her “Clueless” role as easily as if she was putting on her favorite Alaïa dress.

The ad shows Cher in her signature black-and-yellow plaid skirt set, seemingly back in the classroom at Bronson Alcott High School.

“Don’t bug, your girl is back,” she says to the camera.

The beloved film came out in 1995, officially launching Silverstone into superstardom. It remains a cultural touchstone that influenced fashion, language and female representation in the movies.

Rautken shared the video on their Twitter account, saying “As if we could wait until 2.12.23 to share this. #notsoclueless @AliciaSilv”:

Silverstone herself shared another clip from the commercial, a snippet that showed her playing with her gum in perfect Cher form:

I’m just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/IsADz7VOHB — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) January 31, 2023

Twitter user @JillianRae729 replied with the original gum-twirling gif from “Clueless” which proves that Silverstone perfectly replicated the move for her Super Bowl commercial:

“Rakuten came to me with this idea, and I thought it was really clever,” Silverstone told Variety about her decision to do the commercial for the cash-back shopping app. “When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that.”

Unfortunately, in the same interview, she puts to bed any possible rumors about a “Clueless” reboot. Silverstone says that Amy Heckerling, the writer and director of “Clueless,” has never wanted to touch the masterpiece.

“She just felt like there’s magic in what we did,” Silverstone said.

She’s not wrong! Getting a glimpse of Cher during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 (or on TikTok!) will have to do. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a half-time show from Rihanna.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.