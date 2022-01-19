Cleveland Browns player arrested for public exposure, assaulting deputy in Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WEWS) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself at a learning center and attacked a deputy in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

McDowell, 25, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, aggravated battery on an officer and exposing sex organs in public, according to records from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

According to the sheriff's department, McDowell was allegedly naked and was seen walking around the street in view of a public school where a children’s learning center was located.

The responding deputy alleged McDowell swung at him "with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting

me on my right eye/temple area."

The deputy said he tried to "take him [McDowell] to the ground, but he slipped away and fled on foot."

The deputy noted in the police report that he deployed his taser after a short foot pursuit.

The Cleveland Browns said they are aware of the situation and released the following statement:

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

McDowell is an exclusive rights-free agent this year. As a result of the alleged incident, it makes him "extremely unlikely" to be back with the Browns next season, a league source told Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.

McDowell was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was released by the Seahawks in March 2019 and signed by the Cleveland Browns on May 3, 2021. He missed an entire rookie season after being involved in a motor vehicle accident that placed him on the non-football injury reserve list, according to the Browns.

