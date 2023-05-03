Chewy is looking for pets that resemble Yoda

If you’ve ever been told your pet resembles the “Star Wars” character Yoda — or maybe you’ve thought it yourself — you have a chance to win some pretty fun prizes from pet retailer Chewy.

Now through May 31, Chewy is looking for “wrinkly, pointy-eared, wise, cuddly, aspiring Jedi master” pets that resemble Yoda, the company announced. All pets are included in the casting call, from sphynx cats and Corgis (both of which are known for their large ears) to rabbits and more. As long as they resemble Yoda, they’re in the running.

For your chance to win, simply share a photo of your Yoda-lookalike pet on social media, tag @Chewy and use the hashtags #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou. You’ll also want to make sure your profile is public so Chewy can see the post.

Chewy

The best Yoda lookalike chosen by Chewy will receive a handful of goodies, including a “Star Wars”-themed photo shoot, and will be featured on Chewy’s website and social media channels.

The winning pet will also receive items from The “Star Wars” collection at Chewy and Chewy’s Personalized Shop, which includes toys, accessories, beds, matching clothing for humans and pets, and more. You can shop the “Star Wars” collection whether or not you win. Get an Ewok squeaky dog toy or an adorable Grogu bed!

Chewy doesn’t say if Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) counts, but he definitely checks the box for pointy-eared and cuddly. So, if your pet resembles him more than the older Yoda, it would probably be perfectly fine to submit photos anyway.

In fact, there’s actually already a pet that has gone viral for her similarities to “The Mandalorian” character: a rescue cat named Joy. After a shelter in North Carolina made a Facebook post to ask for money to help with costs related to her rescue, fans on the internet dubbed her “Yoda Cat.”

Do you have a pet that resembles Yoda?

