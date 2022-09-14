Candace Cameron Bure’s First Christmas Movie On Great American Family Will Air In November

Earlier this year, we learned that Candace Cameron Bure would be leaving the Hallmark Channel and moving to the GAC Media’s Great American Family Channel. Now, as part of its Countdown to Great American Christmas, GAC provided a general idea of when Bure’s first film will air.

The “Fuller House” star will play the lead in and be the executive producer of “A Christmas…Present.” The family holiday film will premier on the network in November 2022.

In the holiday movie, Bure plays overachieving, always busy mom and real estate agent Maggie Larson, who takes her family to visit her widowed brother and his daughter for Christmas. Although the adults have different expectations for the holiday, a series of events encourages Maggie to “embrace the reason for the season,” according to the description.

“‘A Christmas … Present’ is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure said in a statement. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

The actor shared the news on her Facebook page with a screenshot of a story from People about the upcoming movie.

“SO HAPPY to announce that Candy Rock Entertainment is underway with their first Christmas movie of the season starring…me,” Bure wrote. “‘A Christmas…Present’ will premiere on @gactv this November! #christmasiscoming”

The film was developed through Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment venture.

“Candace is so personally involved in every aspect of these projects and she has incredible drive to ensure that these stories represent the quality, standards and values that she carries with her across everything she does in business,” Ford Englerth, President of Candy Rock Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Candy Rock Entertainment’s mission is to bring to life compelling stories that the entire family can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection,” Bure said in the statement. “I’m so proud of the first of these projects because they are exactly that.”

The network’s Great American Christmas holiday programming will begin on Oct. 21. Every Saturday and Sunday, a new slate of original holiday movies will premiere, along with Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of the year.

