California murder suspect recaptured after massive manhunt

Multiple outlets report a murder suspect has been captured after his escape from a medical facility in California triggered a widespread manhunt.

Eric Abril escaped from a facility in suburban Sacramento at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a press conference on Monday.

Abril is a suspect in a case involving hostage-taking, homicide and a shootout with police. In April, police say, Abril laid an ambush for a California Highway Patrol officer, and took two hostages at gunpoint, killing one of them.

Abril was injured in a subsequent shootout with law enforcement, and arrested.

Abril faces multiple charges, including "murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm, and attempted murder on a police officer."

SEE MORE: Gunman riding scooter in NYC charged in 'random' string of attacks

Officials said Abril was under 24-hour surveillance, but did not share many details about how he escaped. In a statement before Abril was recaptured, the sheriff's department said "We can confirm at some point, Abril was able to defeat his restraints."

Authorities said there would be an investigation into the incident, including into whether those guarding Abril violated any policies.

More than 200 law enforcement officials were involved in the search for Abril. He was located about 6 miles from where he first escaped custody.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com