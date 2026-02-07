Yum Brands to shutter hundreds of Pizza Hut stores amid strategic review

Pizza Hut plans to close nearly 250 “underperforming” locations as parent company Yum Brands undertakes a strategic review of the brand.

Yum Brands said the closures represent a “very small portion” of Pizza Hut’s global footprint of just under 20,000 restaurants. The chain operates about 6,700 locations in the United States.

On a call with investors, Yum Brands did not provide details on the review, but Matthew Morris, head of investor relations, said the company is “pleased” with Pizza Hut’s near-term performance.

Same-store sales at Pizza Hut fell 1% globally in 2025. U.S. sales were down 5%. The brand had a net loss of 500 locations worldwide last year. About 40% of Pizza Hut’s sales come from the U.S.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut is among the nation’s oldest pizza chains. It is the second-largest in the U.S., according to PMQ Pizza, trailing slightly behind Domino’s and ahead of Little Caesars.