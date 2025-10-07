Steak 'n Shake installing huge flags at all locations to 'support American values'

Steak 'n Shake plans to install the "the tallest and biggest American flags that local governments will allow" outside all of its restaurants.

The Indianapolis-based burger chain said on its social media that the patriotic makeovers are to "proudly support American values and traditions."

Installations have already begun at some of its locations.

Earlier this year, the chain said it was moving away from seed oils and cooking its fries, onion rings and chicken tenders in beef tallow at its restaurants — a move that was praised by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has actively spoken out against seed oils.

However, the food items are still par-fried with vegetable oil by the manufacturers prior to freezing and shipping them to Steak 'n Shake, according to the company's website.

It also announced in March that it would be switching to a "100% Grade A Wisconsin butter, sourced from a family farm" to use on burgers and sandwiches.