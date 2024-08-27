Red Lobster to close an additional 23 locations. Here's where they're located

Red Lobster plans to shutter 23 additional locations, the company announced in a court filing.
The company said it would terminate leases at the following locations:
- Arizona: Yuma
- Arkansas: Little Rock
- California: La Mesa
- Colorado: Colorado Springs
- Florida: Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Port Richey
- Georgia: Jonesboro
- Illinois: Bourbonnais, Geneva, and Peoria
- Indiana: Michigan City
- Minnesota: Golden Valley and Maple Grove
- Missouri: Maplewood
- New York: Bronx and Queensbury
- North Carolina: Jacksonville
- Ohio: Strongsville
- South Carolina: Cayce
- Virginia: Alexandria, Richmond and Virginia Beach
In May, the company announced it would go through the Chapter 11 process after facilitating a flash sale of its assets. The company also closed dozens of locations across 20 states.
To help get the company back on its feet, Red Lobster garnered $100 million in financing as it attempted to pay off its debt. In its filing, Red Lobsters said it went from having over $100 million cash on hand to less than $30 million from 2023 through early 2024.
Between 2019 and 2024, Red Lobster said it lost about 30% of its customer count.
At the time it filed Chapter 11, Red Lobster had 551 U.S. restaurants.
