McDonald's reveals how much longer it intends to keep its $5 meal deal

McDonald's had planned on making its $5 Meal Deal a limited-time offer early in the summer. After franchises noticed a bump in sales, the deal was extended through the summer.

Now, McDonald's intends to keep the deal around a little longer. The company said on Thursday that its $5 Meal Deal offer will continue into December at a majority of its locations.

The $5 meal deal includes small fries, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small soft drink, and the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich. Top rivals Burger King and Wendy's have also offered similar promotions.

Taco Bell recently began offering its "Luxe Cravings Box," which includes multiple fan-favorite menu items for a total price of $7. Subway has temporarily made all footlong subs on its menu $6.99. Dunkin' has also gotten in on the value meal craze, with a $6 meal deal that includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium hot or iced coffee.

All of these brands are attempting to win back inflation-weary customers as fast food prices soared in recent years.

"This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald's to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA. "Together with our franchisees, we're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we're doubling down with even more ways to save. Whether you're stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot. The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we're announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we're working hard to offer great meals at a fair price."

McDonald's also will offer several deals throughout the fall. On Sept. 18 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day, double cheeseburgers will be sold for 50 cents. During National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9, McCrispy sandwiches will be sold for $2 each. McDonald's will also have $1 10-piece Chicken McNuggets between Nov. 4 – Dec. 2. All of these deals will be available on McDonald's app.