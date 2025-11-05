Coca-Cola launches its first limited-edition holiday drink in 5 years with creamy vanilla flavor

Coca-Cola is rolling out a special treat for the holidays with its first limited-edition holiday flavor in five years.

The new drink is called "Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla" and features smooth, creamy vanilla flavors designed to capture the joy of the season, according to the Atlanta-based beverage company.

The limited-time drink is available in both regular and zero-sugar versions.

It will be available starting Nov. 3 in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles at retailers across the United States and Canada or online at coca-cola.com. A 2-liter bottle will be available as a Walmart exclusive.

