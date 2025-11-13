Apple Wallet adds Digital ID feature for US travelers

Apple has launched a new way for people to carry their identification.

Digital ID, a feature in Apple Wallet, allows users to create an ID using information from their U.S. passport. According to Apple, more than 250 U.S. airports will begin accepting Digital ID in beta for identity verification during domestic travel.

Apple says Digital ID offers an additional option for people who may not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. The company emphasized that the feature does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel.

“Since introducing the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet in 2022, we’ve seen how much users love having their ID right on their devices," Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. "Digital IDs brings this secure and convenient option to even more users across the country, as they can now add an ID to Wallet using information from their U.S. passport."

To create a Digital ID, users scan the photo page of their passport with an iPhone and complete facial verification steps.

Apple says the information is encrypted and only stored on the device. The company also noted that it cannot see when or where a user presents their ID.

