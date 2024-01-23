Where to celebrate Black History Month in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every February, Americans celebrate Black History Month. This dates back to 1915 when historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. The Library of Congress states that organization hosted the first "Negro History Week" in February 1926 and the dates were selected due to Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass' birthdays.

In 1986, Congress passed a joint resolution declaring February National Black History Month and presidents have issued annual proclamations for National Black History Month every year since 1996.

Here in the valley, cities and organizations are celebrating with special events, which we've taken a closer look at here.

Henderson - Water Street Plaza Amphitheater

City officials are hosting a free Gospel Fest event on Feb. 3. The event will feature performances by Charles Jenkins, Chrystal Rucker, and Chazn as well as local pastors, community leaders and gospel groups. Seating in the amphitheater and overflow seating will be located in the plaza's lower bowl with a simulcast of the concert on the plaza's digital screen. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Las Vegas - Las Vegas City Hall

City officials will host the 10th Annual African American Trailblazer Service Awards on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers. This year's award winners include Melvin Green, Tameka Henry, Q'shaundra James, Vogue M. Robinson, and Rev. Naida M. Parson. You can read more about them here. Councilman Cedric Crear will also announce the 2024 Historic Westside Legacy Park honorees during the ceremony.

The City Hall Chamber Gallery will also host a special art exhibition called "A Collection of the Inspirational Black Experience" from Jan. 29 through April 25. The free exhibit will be open on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be closed on weekends and holidays. Featured artists include Lucky Wenzel, Mike Kelley, Drae, Q'shaundra James, Grady Williams III, LaRon Emcee, Harold Bardford, Gail Brito Watson, Brent Holmes, Joseph Watson, Vezun, Lolita Develay, and Dana Satterwhite. You can also meet the artists during a special reception on Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Las Vegas - Lorenzi Park

According to the City of Las Vegas, they will host a Night of Expressions Youth Talent Showcase at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park on Feb. 3. Young adult performers will be singing, dancing, acting, playing music and performing spoken word compositions in honor of Black History Month. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Las Vegas - Doolittle Community Center

The Doolittle Community Center will host a Good Time Catfish Fry on Feb. 8. That's at 11 a.m. and it costs $10 per person. You can purchase tickets in advance at the community center, which is located at 1950 North J Street or by calling 702-229-6125.

On Feb. 22, the city officials will host a Mid-Day Inspirational Showcase & Luncheon. The luncheon will be at the Doolittle Community Center and is $10 per person. You can purchase tickets in advance at the center or online here. The luncheon will start directly after the showcase, which will be at the West Las Vegas Library Theater and is free and open to the public. It will feature singing, dancing, poetry, and guest speakers and starts at 11 a.m.

Las Vegas - West Las Vegas Library Theater

Black Weekend 2024 is scheduled for Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 at the West Las Vegas Library Theater, which is located at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard. The 11th Annual Kemet in the Desert lecture series will feature dancing, music, spoken word, and affirmations in Afro-ritualistic traditions. City officials said Illia "Rashad" Muhammad and Anika Daniels-Osaze, who specialize in African and Egyptian history, culture, and religion, will also make presentations. Those presentations start at 7 p.m. on both nights. The event is free and open to the public.

Las Vegas - West Las Vegas Arts Center

Over at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, you can stop by for Griot Nation's "Suite" 16th Anniversary Celebration on Feb. 16. The group was founded in 2008 by Keith Brantley, Lablaque Williams, Etch Jackson, Baba Shafeeq, and Adrian Pzo Parker. The event is free and open to the public with spoken word performances scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Las Vegas - Doolittle Complex

City officials are hosting the Eighth Annual Generation-2-Generation Old-School Ball Game on Feb. 24. That's at the Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex, which is located at 951 West Lake Mead Boulevard. East Palo Alto Pitching youth will be taking on adults in a special softball game. The event is free and open to the public and free refreshments will be served, while supplies last. The event is scheduled to start at noon.

Las Vegas - Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum will open a new exhibition called "Resilience" on Feb. 1. The exhibition features art and poetry by community members and their families. Folk arts workshops will be hosted by Ghanaian African dance performer Harold Akyeampong with the Nevada Arts Council every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., starting on Feb. 3. Each workshop will offer a unique experience using non-Western musical instruments and focus on the profound impact of African music on global music styles and how music connects with other academic subjects. The exhibition will run through Feb. 29. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m to 4 p.m and general admission tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for children between three and 11 years old. Discounts are available for Nevada residents.