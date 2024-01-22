Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Locals invited to Henderson Gospel Fest to kick off Black History Month celebrations

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Gospel Fest 2024 poster (City of Henderson)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 18:46:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black History month is coming up and organizers in Henderson are releasing details of a free kick off event happening on February 3.

Gospel Fest will be a free event featuring local pastors and gospel artists "with authentic southern and soul food" at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

Food vendors include the following:

  • Latin Soul and Mario
  • Blazing Food Chariot
  • Simply Pure
  • Cookies and Treats
  • Las Vegas Kettle Corn

Performers will include Charles Jenkins, Chrystal Rucker, Chaxn along with local artists including Christopher Williams, Pastor Antone Dotson- Parson, Corey Ellis, Ken Young, Victory Missionary Baptist Church, and Musical Director Minister Joe Pigee.
More information can be found at the City of Henderson event page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH