Locals invited to Henderson Gospel Fest to kick off Black History Month celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black History month is coming up and organizers in Henderson are releasing details of a free kick off event happening on February 3.

Gospel Fest will be a free event featuring local pastors and gospel artists "with authentic southern and soul food" at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

Food vendors include the following:



Latin Soul and Mario

Blazing Food Chariot

Simply Pure

Cookies and Treats

Las Vegas Kettle Corn

Performers will include Charles Jenkins, Chrystal Rucker, Chaxn along with local artists including Christopher Williams, Pastor Antone Dotson- Parson, Corey Ellis, Ken Young, Victory Missionary Baptist Church, and Musical Director Minister Joe Pigee.

More information can be found at the City of Henderson event page.