Locals invited to Henderson Gospel Fest to kick off Black History Month celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black History month is coming up and organizers in Henderson are releasing details of a free kick off event happening on February 3.
Gospel Fest will be a free event featuring local pastors and gospel artists "with authentic southern and soul food" at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.
Food vendors include the following:
- Latin Soul and Mario
- Blazing Food Chariot
- Simply Pure
- Cookies and Treats
- Las Vegas Kettle Corn
Performers will include Charles Jenkins, Chrystal Rucker, Chaxn along with local artists including Christopher Williams, Pastor Antone Dotson- Parson, Corey Ellis, Ken Young, Victory Missionary Baptist Church, and Musical Director Minister Joe Pigee.
More information can be found at the City of Henderson event page.