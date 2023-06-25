BET Awards return Sunday night, with tribute to Tina Turner

The 2023 BET Awards return Sunday to celebrate 50 years of the hip-hop genre.

Viewers can watch the show live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET+ and Paramount+.

Patti LaBelle will pay tribute to the legendary Tina Turner with a performance that "promises to be nothing short of extraordinary," BET said. The Queen of Rock 'N' Roll passed away on May 24 at the age of 83.

Drake leads the pack this year with seven nominations, which include noms for best male hip-hop artist, and best male R&B/pop artist. Following closely behind is GloRilla with six nominations, including for best female hip-hop artist, best new artist and album of the year for her EP "Anyways."

Artists Lizzo and 21 Savage each scored five nominations, while Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy received four.

Cutlture's biggest night will include performances by 69 Boyz, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Percy "Master P" Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Tyga, CloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, the Ying Yang Twins and many more.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bia, Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz and more will take the stage to honor Rhymes.

For a full list of nominees this year, click here.

