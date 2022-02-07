Battle Born Education Heroes: Acknowledging Nevada teachers, educators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead announced the launch of Battle Born Education Heroes, a new program aimed at acknowledging teachers and educators throughout the state.

Throughout the school year, Burkhead and community partners will review submissions for a Battle Born Education Hero and select someone who emulates what it means to be an educator, excels in the classroom or school, and/or has demonstrated a noteworthy ability to bring the best out of students.

“Educators have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic, putting in more work and longer hours than a lot of us realize,” Burkhead said. “This is a small way we can honor those educators who come to work every day with the determination to make a difference in the lives of their students.”

Officials say Burkhead will present a certificate to each Battle Born Education Hero as a token of her gratitude for everything that person does for students in Nevada.

As a former educator, Burkhead says she wants to use her platform in state government to uplift the voices of students, educators, and parents throughout all of Nevada, from Winnemucca to Henderson and everywhere in between.

