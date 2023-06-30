Alan Arkin, Oscar and Tony award winner, dead at 89

Alan Arkin, an award-winning actor, director, and screenwriter with a career that spans seven decades in film and on stage, has died at the age of 89.

Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed with People Magazine that their father passed away Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," the family said in a statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Born on March 26, 1934, in New York City, Arkin's passion for the arts was evident from an early age. After taking acting classes as a young boy, Arkin decided to hone his craft at the prestigious Bennington College. There he delved into various theatrical productions and became a founding member of the improvisational comedy group The Second City.

Arkin's talent and dedication quickly caught the eyes of the entertainment industry, leading to his breakout role in the 1966 comedy film "The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming." His portrayal of a blundering Russian sailor earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading role, marking the beginning of a long, decorated career in Hollywood.

Arkin showcased his versatility as an actor, effortlessly transitioning between comedic and dramatic roles. From his performance as the eccentric therapist in "Catch-22" to his Academy Award-winning role as an endearing grandfather in "Little Miss Sunshine," Arkin resonated with audiences of all ages. He also starred in "Argo," "Edward Scissorhands," "The In-Laws," "Get Smart" and "Going in Style," among others.

Beyond his accomplishments on the big screen, Arkin was equally beloved in the world of theater. He was widely acclaimed for his work on Broadway, earning a Tony Award for his role in the 1963 comedy "Enter Laughing."

While Arkin was broadly known for his acting abilities, he was also a multi-talented artist in the industry who dabbled in directing and screenwriting, with contributions to the film and theater that will continue to inspire generations to come.

In addition to his three sons — Adam, Matthew and Anthony — Arkin is survived by his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com