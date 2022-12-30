Airbnb’s Most-Wishlisted Ski Vacation Homes List Includes An Igloo, Cozy Cabins And A ‘birdbox’

While some people prefer to head straight to the beach when Old Man Winter comes knocking, avid skiers know it’s time to head directly to the mountains in search of some fresh powder playtime.

Airbnb recently released its Most Wishlisted Ski-in/Ski-out Listings, which means the home is within walking — or skiing — distance to ski lifts. This allows you to ditch your car upon arrival, if you want. Even if you’re not a winter sports enthusiast, you can still get in on the Airbnb action and enjoy the breathtaking views, crisp mountain air and cozying up to the fire with a good book and cup of tea.

If you plan to hit the slopes, these are the most coveted places to rent — in the U.S. or abroad.

Who is up for an overnight in an igloo? We are! This one-bedroom, 1.5 shared-bath domicile features snowy interiors, LED lights, and an atmosphere perfect for an unforgettable stay. The owners, who provide warm sleeping bags, say it’s always minus degrees inside the igloo — so be sure to bring thermal layers and accessories. Up to four people can stay in each igloo and a warm house with a bathroom and small kitchen is also accessible 24 hours a day. If you time it right, you might even get to take in the northern lights. Rent this ski-in/ski-out ice dome for $139 and up.

Marketed as a “new modern house with unreal view of Lone Peak,” this house features a breathtaking view you can enjoy right from a luxurious living room. The custom-built chalet features 25-foot vaulted ceilings and 15-by-10-foot stacking windows that open to a spacious deck with fun amenities for everyone. These include an indoor/outdoor fireplace, hot tub, grill and a slide for the kids. Ski or walk the .3 mile trek to White Otter 2 lift at nearby Big Sky Resort. You can rent this dreamy abode that sleeps eight from $900 per night and up.

Only five minutes away from Snow Valley Mountain Resort and Snowdrift Snow Tubing Park, this traditional A-frame home located on State Route 18 is brimming with views of the hills of Lake Arrowbear. The one-bedroom, one-bath house offers everything you need for a quiet mountain getaway, including a wood-burning fireplace and a coffee bar. It starts at $342 per night and can sleep three people.

Experience nature while feeling safe tucked inside this birdbox-style enclosure. It requires you to park at Langeland Ski and Leisure Center then hike up to a tiny home, which is just large enough for two guests. Ski down nearby trails then drift off to sleep after soaking in a day of nature play. Don’t forget to bring enough food for your stay! Stay here from $355 and up.

Named one of Colorado’s best Airbnbs in 2020 by Condé Nast Traveler, this peaceful, vintage A-Frame cabin will help you reconnect with nature while keeping you close to Breckenridge’s Main Street (which is just five minutes away) as well as the Mohawk Lakes and Quandary Peak trailheads. Access downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking and biking. The creekside home, with two bedrooms, two baths and a spacious loft, sleeps up to six people and starts at $258 per night.

Airbnb

Get immersed in nature through a panoramic view of Laurentian Park and view stunning sunsets from the peaks of mountains near Lac-Beauport. Located in the heart of the mountainous area of the Maelstrom, the “MICA” house offers high-end micro-housing. Explore 12 miles of trails just accessible outside the door! Stay in this two-bedroom, one-bath tiny home for $279 per night. It sleeps up to four people. Heads up: You’ll need an all-wheel drive or a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach this gem in winter.

Located in the middle of the Island Beskids mountain range, this dreamy oasis is the perfect place to unwind — or play! Between the billiards table, sauna, fireplace and fitness room, you’ll never be bored even when you’re indoors. Get your fill of all the favorite winter sports activities you love by accessing the Limanowa Ski resort lift nearby. This house sleeps three but extra beds or cribs are available. Stays start at $40 per night.

Grab your closest friends and head out to this four-bedroom, four-bath abode (it sleeps up to 10) with killer views from every floor. A quick five-minute walk will get you to a ski run at Bryce Resort. The newly renovated home with contemporary styling features a large open fireplace with a sunken area for lounging. Pets are also allowed for an additional fee. Rent this ski-in/ski-out spot from $602 per night and up.

Nestled against the Park Range in the Rocky Mountains, this remote two-bedroom, one-bath A-frame cabin offers a tranquil stay and lots of time for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, sledding or snowshoeing on nearby Elk Run Trail or into Routt National Forest and the Mount Zirkel Wilderness. Moose Haven is roughly 9,000 feet above sea level. While there isn’t running water inside the cabin, there is access to well water and a shared shower house. You’ll want a four-wheel-drive vehicle for access. It sleeps up to five guests and rooms start at $114 per night.

Sleeping up to eight guests, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home features high ceilings, big windows, new hardwood heated floors and a hot tub with a view. It’s only seven minutes from Hunter Mountain Resort, so you can ski, snow tube or hike right out the door. The house is also just situated a short distance from the town of Tannersville, where you can eat out or shop for groceries. Weekends require a minimum booking of three nights, each of which starts at $651.

Which one of these drool-worthy spots is calling your name? Is it time to grab your gear and head out the door?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.