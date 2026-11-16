LAS VEGAS — A Palo Verde High School junior who leads on the pitch and in the classroom is this month's Channel 13 Academic Athlete of the Month.

Olivia Gastwirth earned the recognition for her standout performance both academically and athletically, carrying a 4.7 GPA while ranking as one of the leading scorers in the state. The honor came as a complete surprise during what she thought was a routine school meeting.

Watch: Palo Verde soccer standout Olivia Gastwirth earns Channel 13 Academic Athlete of the Month honor

Palo Verde soccer standout Olivia Gastwirth earns Channel 13 Academic Athlete of the Month honor

"I did not know what was going on," Gastwirth said. "I thought I was coming in here for like a school meeting for like dual enrollment Spanish, I have a midterm right now, so."

Palo Verde Athletic Director Devin Benny said it was an easy decision to pull out all the stops for the celebration, and even the midterm Gastwirth was worried about got put on hold.

The dual-sport athlete is also deeply involved in her school, participating in a number of clubs, including Student Council and Palo Verde's Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Teacher Martha Chavez said the entire class wanted to cheer Gastwirth on during the surprise.

"If any, if everyone can have an Olivia in their life, like I hope they do, because she is so amazing," Chavez said.

Faculty members credit Gastwirth with being a leader who sets the standard for her peers.

"Well, she's an integral member of our school community. She she knows everybody. She is familiar and friendly with everybody, and she's such a student that has an impact as a leader," Benny said.

That admiration extends to her family and friends, who say her work ethic pushes those around her to do more.

"I'm so proud of her. This is like amazing. I knew it was coming," Jenelys Ferrer-Leo, one of Olivia's teammates, said. "Her, she's very, very like hardworking in the classroom, on the field. Like she drives me to work a lot like harder.

"She's just fortunate to have that support network with everything she's trying to achieve," Jason Gastwirth said.

"She's just she's such a spirited kid. Like she throws 100%, 110% into everything she does. So it's so nice to see the recognition," her mother Vanessa Gastwirth said.

Gastwirth said she hopes her story encourages others to pursue what they love.

"Just do it. Like you never know how much you're gonna fall in love with it, and just like the opportunities that will come from it, like just just try everything," Gastwirth said.

The junior hopes to continue playing soccer in college.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

