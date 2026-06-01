Meet April's Academic Athlete of the Month: Bonanza High School student-athlete Gavin Forgue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Balancing school work and sports is no easy task, but for Gavin Forgue, it's just part of the daily routine.

"I go into it with just joy that I have the opportunity to be able to compete as an athlete, and just have all the academics that are accessible and available here at this school," Forgue said.

🏆 WATCH 🏆 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Bonanza High School student-athlete Gavin Forgue with April's Academic Athlete of the Month award:

April's Academic Athlete of the Month is Bonanza HS student-athlete Gavin Forgue

Forgue is a standout in football, wrestling and track — three demanding sports that require strength, discipline and endurance year-round. His coaches at Bonanza High School say on the field, he's known for his toughness; on the mat, his determination; and on the track, his drive to finish strong.

It's a commitment that his parents say is mirrored at home.

"He does everything he can to be the best that he can," Forgue's mom, Shannon, said. "He never shies away from responsibility, even if it's the ugly work. He will get out there and do that."

Forgue says his secret is simple: Stay organized and keep your priorities straight. His advice to other student-athletes: "Do everything with joy."

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.