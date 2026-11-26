TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 47° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 68° Winds: Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High: 69° Winds: Calm



Wednesday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

A pleasant Thanksgiving Day

Highs in the sixties

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies on Thanksgiving Day as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs in the upper 60s and winds will be light. The winds will remain breezy in the Colorado River Valley on Thursday with gusts up to 35–40 mph. The mild temperatures continue through the holiday weekend. Chance of showers return next week.

