33 trans individuals killed in acts of violence in past year, HRC says

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance. It's a day when people across the country honor the memory of transgender individuals who have lost their lives in anti-transgender acts of violence.

The Human Rights Campaign released a report on Monday that showed 33 transgender individuals have died in the past year after being targeted.

The organization notes that Black trans women are disproportionately impacted by the violence.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims on Monday.

"We must never be silent in the face of hate," he said. "As we mourn the loss of transgender Americans taken too soon this year, we must also recommit ourselves to never stop fighting until all Americans can live free from discrimination."

The transgender community has increasingly come under attack by Republican-led legislatures across the country. The HRC says 220 bills have been introduced across the country to limit the rights of transgender individuals. They target things like access to health care, sports and literature.

"We must imagine a better future for transgender and gender-nonconforming people —not just surviving, but truly living as free and equal members of our society," said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

