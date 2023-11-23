30,000 ZLINE gas stoves recalled ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The appliance maker ZLINE announced an expansion on a recall extending the scope to at least 30,000 gas ranges because of serious concerns over their safety. The company said the ovens have the potential to cause dangerous levels of carbon monoxide exposure with the potential for death.

The company has offered customers the choice of a replacement or a refund.

The ovens, which have been sold at major retailers like Lowe's, Home Depot and Best Buy, were initially recalled in January before ZLINE and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission decided to announce an expansion of the effort to ensure customer safety.

Consumer advocates warn that carbon monoxide exposure is serious, with health officials listing symptoms that include weakness, upset stomach, headache, dizziness and chest pain.

CPSC said in their warning to consumers that "ZLINE received 131 reports that the repair was not completed" after a recall was announced, and said "the ranges were still emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide."

The ranges, which were manufactured in China, were sold in multiple sizes, including 30 inches, 36 inches and 48 inches. The company and regulators are urging customers to immediately stop using the ranges and heed warnings by returning the product for a replacement or a refundas was stated in the recall.

