3 arrested after quadriplegic patient left at park by hospital staff

Three people have been arrested after a quadriplegic patient was left at a park in July.

Police say staff of the hospital pushed the patient out of the hospital in a wheelchair and left him lying on the ground at a nearby park in the area of 51st and Campbell avenues.

The man's mother contacted police, requesting the fire department to respond. The man was taken to a different hospital where he received treatment.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kalen Powell, 39-year-old Eric Espinoza and 53-year-old Luis Garcia were indicted by a State Grand Jury on August 21 and arrested by police on August 25 on criminal adult abuse charges.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

