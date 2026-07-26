2 unhoused people struck by car near I-15 and Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two unhoused people were struck by a car near northbound I-15, just south of Washington Avenue on Saturday evening, sending a man to the hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash, which happened just before 7:30 p.m., involved a red light violation, resulting in a pickup truck driving into the shoulder area and hitting two people on the side of the road, NHP said.

A man ended up underneath the truck after he had been struck, according to NHP. His condition is not known at this time.

The other person struck was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.