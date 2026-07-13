2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near Jean

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near Jean on Sunday evening, according to the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

NHP said it responded to the crash at 6:40 p.m. at mile marker 11, involving a Toyota SUV.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and the passenger was airlifted to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 9:30 p.m., traffic delays remained in the area as emergency vehicles were still at the scene.