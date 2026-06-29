2 charged with child abuse after 8-year-old critically injured in northeast valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been charged with child abuse after an 8-year-old was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in northeast Las Vegas.

It happened around 9:33 p.m. near North Lamb Boulevard and North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the child was crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked or implied crosswalk at the same time a 2011 Hyundai Elantra was heading north on that roadway.

Police said the child crossed the car's path, resulting in a crash.

Emergency Medical Services responded and took the child to University Medical Center, where their injuries were determined to be critical.

Mark Ecott, 35, and Aubrey Lambdin, 30, each face four counts of child abuse/neglect. Both were arrested Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene of the collision and did not display any signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section.