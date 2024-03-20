17-year-old girl shot at on interstate for honking at another driver

A 17-year-old girl had the scare of her life when someone shot at her for honking at a driver who cut her off while driving on an Indiana interstate.

The girl, according to Indiana State Police, was driving on I-465 when someone cut her off, and as a natural reaction she honked her horn back at them. Police say that soon after that, someone in the other vehicle fired multiple shots at her.

Multiple shots went through the windshield, including one that went through the driver's seat, police said. While police did not disclose the young lady's name, they did say that she was not injured during the shooting.

In a social media post, state police reminded drivers to call 911 immediately if they witness road rage, even if they aren't involved.

Officials say Crime Scene Investigators took the girl's car for evidence, and detectives are still investigating the crime.

ISP says that in 2023, they investigated 56 incidents of gunfire on Indiana interstates. So far in 2024, there have already been 15 shootings on interstates around Indianapolis, and "another 56 incidents of someone pointing or displaying a firearm during road rage."

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr. at Scripps News Indianapolis.

