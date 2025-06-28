See the impact of your donations to the 13 Connects: Make It Home campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to your generous contributions, Channel 13 and our 13 Connects partners were able to help three local families in their journeys toward home ownership.

Those families received a $1,000 shopping spree at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Las Vegas, accompanied by our 13 Connects partners at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.

You can see the impact your donations had on each family as we followed them through their journey to furnish their homes.

See the impact: Jamie's shopping spree with Dave Nellis of America First Credit Union

13 Connects: Make It Home: Jamie's $1,000 shopping spree

See the impact: Tracy's shopping spree with Ed Bernstein of Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers

13 Connects: Make It Home: Tracy's $1,000 shopping spree

See the impact: Angela's shopping spree with Burton Hughes of Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas

13 Connects: Make It Home: Angela's $1,000 shopping spree

Thanks to your contributions, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas also received a $3,500 check to support its work in the local community.

Through our 13 Connects community partnerships, Channel 13 aims to make an impact on Southern Nevada's critical issues by raising awareness and empowering others to act. Your donations make this mission a reality. Thank you, Southern Nevada!

13 Connects: Make It Home is sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.