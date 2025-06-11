LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Furnishing a home can often come with a hefty price tag, but one local store is helping shoppers save money and give back to the community.

Channel 13 and our 13 Connects “Make It Home” campaign are partnering with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore now through June 27, spotlighting the incredible mission behind this one-of-a-kind thrift and home store.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to local shoppers about the discounts they're seeing and the cause it's supporting.

At Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, locals can save money on furniture and help out the community

Located near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is filled with budget-friendly options for home improvement, furniture, and décor.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home or giving your space a refresh, shoppers say it’s the deals that keep them coming back.

“I got two couches for the price of one,” said Las Vegas shopper Jan White.

“The piece I purchased was $80, and it’s normally $1,200 online,” said shopper Tenitta Franklyn.

And those deals aren’t rare. From sofa chairs under $300, to ceramic garden stools for $65, and light fixtures priced as low as $35, there’s something for every style and every budget.

Many items are brand new or gently used — some even donated from trade shows or local residents.

Right now, the store is offering an additional 50% off everything, according to Angela Phillips, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

“You can get a couch for $50. It truly is affordable,” Phillips said.

But this isn’t just about saving money, it’s about making a difference.

Phillips says every ReStore purchase supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable housing right here in Southern Nevada. The organization is currently working to complete its 124th home in the valley.

“When someone comes in, I want them to know by making that purchase, they’re helping build more homes,” said Ashley Burney, director of resource development & communications. “There’s still so much work to do.”

For families on a budget, the store’s offerings are a lifeline, and knowing every dollar goes toward helping others is what keeps many customers coming back.

“Of course, it makes me want to spend more,” Franklyn said. “It’s going to a great cause.”

How you can help

As part of our 13 Connects "Make It Home" initiative, Channel 13 is encouraging the community to get involved by donating your gently used furniture now through June 27.

You can also text “13CONNECTS” to 50155 to make a monetary donation directly to Habitat for Humanity.