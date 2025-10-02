See how your donations to the 13 Connects: Serving our Kids campaign are helping keep hungry kids fed

Your donations to the 13 Connects: Feeding the Future campaign are helping provide meals to food-insecure children in the Las Vegas Valley.

With your help and the help of our 13 Connects partners, Channel 13 was able to present the Serving Our Kids Foundation with a check for $2,500.

Generous additional donations and donation matches brought the grand total of our 13 Connects: Feeding the Future campaign to $7,000. That will help cover the cost of more than 2,600 weekend meal bags for local kids.

Hear from our 13 Connects partners about what serving the Southern Nevada community means to them:

We chose to support the Serving Our Kids Foundation with this campaign because of the reality of food insecurity for one in five children in Clark County. For some kids, the meals they eat at school are the only meals they have regular access to. Serving Our Kids aims to fill their stomachs by providing weekend meal bags so they don't have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

Special thanks are owed to Findlay Subaru for their $1,000 donation and Helms Helps for matching contributions to the Serving Our Kids Foundation throughout September.

