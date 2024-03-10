Watch Now
Hundreds of Las Vegas families attend UMC Family Road Safety Event & Car Show

2024 UMC Family Road Safety Event
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 20:12:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Las Vegas families got to check out hundreds of cool cars and learn about road safety.

Channel 13 partnered with University Medical Center to host the 2024 Family Road Safety Event & Car Show on Saturday at the Clark County Government Center.

Families were able to learn about crosswalk, bicycle, and car seat safety at the event.

"UMC stretches beyond the walls of our hospital. What can we do to promote health and injury prevention in the community," said Amy Runge, Clinical Nurse Manager, Healthy Living Institute at UMC. "We have free booster seats, free education, information where families can get a car seat if they need one with no cost. Additionally, we have bike helmets. We see this beautiful weather. We're going to see kids out on their scooters, on their bikes. We want to encourage them to do it safely."

In addition to promoting safety, the car show featured 169 cars and ranged from a Formula 1 show car to a vintage fire truck and a Star Wars land speeder.

Proceeds from the car show will support patient programs at UMC Children's Hospital.

