Join us for the 2024 Family Road Safety Event and Those Happy Days Car Show

KTNV
The Healthy Living Institute at University Medical Center's Family Road Safety Event is proud to partner with the UMC Foundation's "Those Happy Days" Car Show.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 07, 2024
Safety on our roads is important for every family. With that in mind, Channel 13 is partnering with University Medical Center for a special community event.

You can join us for a day filled with family-friendly activities, one-of-a-kind custom cars, prizes and more.

With a focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety, the Healthy Living Institute at University Medical Center's Family Road Safety Event is proud to partner with the UMC Foundation's "Those Happy Days" Car Show.

With free admission for attendees, the event will offer giveaways, outdoor games, educational resources, food stands, root beer floats, a live DJ and, of course, cars. You won’t want to miss this party!

When: Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m.

Where: Clark County Government Center (500 S. Grand Central Parkway)

Admission is free.

You can find more details on UMC's website.

